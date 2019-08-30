Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.69 Million; Wendys Co (WEN) Stock Price Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Position by $650,386

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 38,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 372,621 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 410,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.16M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 2.65 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 74,519 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Ellington Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 39,900 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 595,000 shares stake. Element Limited Co holds 63,136 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has 116,536 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 24,254 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited reported 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Limited Co has 0.49% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 48,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 10,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,097 shares.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wendy’s: Focusing On Operational Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Wendy’s (WEN) Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About The Wendy’s Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:WEN) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 65,202 shares to 91,404 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 10,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.