Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lifted Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 1.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 94.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 584,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 36,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 621,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 802,126 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 68,126 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.33% or 64,387 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.19M shares. Regent Investment Management Lc has 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ycg Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 10,000 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 7,208 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank holds 1.37% or 264,887 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M&R Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.28% or 99,189 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.17% or 696,310 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas owns 6,300 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 23,245 shares. 4,850 were accumulated by Spc Inc. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M Hldgs accumulated 26,856 shares. Washington Mngmt Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mondrian Partners Limited reported 731,095 shares. Kepos Capital LP has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 94,984 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 445 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.93 million shares. Fincl Advisory Gp has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,023 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 257,050 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares to 44,108 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).