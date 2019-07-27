Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Moon Capital Management LP Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Increased by $4.83 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 94.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 584,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 621,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92M shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Walmart Should Focus on Groceries If It Wants to Beat Amazon – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24,396 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Colony Gp Limited Com has 11,780 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,760 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 119,747 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 2.24 million are owned by Principal Group. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan stated it has 81,824 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Communication holds 1.9% or 58,599 shares in its portfolio. 9,768 were reported by Sunbelt Secs. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.09% or 8,093 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest accumulated 0.65% or 16,397 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication has 30,927 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com owns 6,574 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 4,759 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.