Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder South State Boosted Stake by $2.31 Million as Valuation Rose; As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Stake

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares to 234,480 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,240 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,232 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

