Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Provident Trust Co Raised Position; Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 282,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.86 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.64 million, up from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 1.31M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 39,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.19M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 3.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

