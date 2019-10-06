Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $372,268; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.37 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 129.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 882,930 shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 144.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 7,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 12,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, up from 4,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.19M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton Ma reported 14,630 shares. Montag A Inc invested in 215,819 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 246,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 23,970 shares. St James Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 83,080 shares. Capital Inv Service Of America Inc accumulated 347,606 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 11,252 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 495,930 shares. Cumberland Partners holds 304,920 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 752,715 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Inc has invested 0.48% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc accumulated 202,296 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,976 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited holds 5.00M shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 58,650 shares to 80,808 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV) by 316,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 258,638 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 113,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.