Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.29 Million

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 17,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 6.13M shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 11,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc owns 95,537 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acg Wealth accumulated 125,333 shares. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roosevelt Investment Gru accumulated 158,903 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 79,989 shares. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 760,122 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 163,422 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 842,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,381 shares. Cap Intl Inc Ca invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Federated Invsts Pa owns 892,197 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 198,980 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.