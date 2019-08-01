Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $823,196; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 277,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, up from 272,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 939,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.98M, down from 954,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 7.29 million shares traded or 26.07% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth accumulated 3.01% or 81,576 shares. First Business Financial Svcs has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Trust holds 3.26% or 86,140 shares. General Amer Investors Communications holds 400,686 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company invested in 9,027 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 31.62M are owned by Dodge Cox. Opus Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 12,109 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 45,491 shares. Augustine Asset Management invested in 7.31% or 93,412 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability reported 45,482 shares stake. 5.41M were reported by First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 414,611 shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 45,467 shares. Private Asset holds 2.43% or 115,681 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.49M shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 73,500 shares to 764,194 shares, valued at $45.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 118,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,493 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).