Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Bb&T Has Increased Position by $304,326; Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Market Valuation Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 366,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 465,359 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 14.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 119,035 shares to 231,628 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 35,692 shares to 112,262 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay (NYSE:STAY) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,628 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL).

