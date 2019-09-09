Tjx Companies Com (TJX) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Stake; Provident Investment Management Increases Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 74,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 638,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 563,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (TJX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 12,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 97,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 109,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 370,010 shares. 819 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 5,700 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 14,800 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 73,188 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 84,265 shares in its portfolio. 18,045 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 5,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Finance holds 10,558 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oak Ridge Investments Lc invested 0.33% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 15,224 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 137,477 shares to 11,857 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 153,327 shares. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.07% or 3,809 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.57% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South State Corp holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 286,734 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4.67% or 149,357 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Management holds 0.03% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 5,459 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 1.06M shares stake. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 4.75 million shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Limited Lc invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 14,885 shares. Ipswich Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.