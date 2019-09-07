Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.93, with potential upside of 608.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 81.8% respectively. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.