Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.93, with potential upside of 608.13%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 81.8% respectively. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
