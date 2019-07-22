Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Since Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 75.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.