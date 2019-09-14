Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 574.86 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.