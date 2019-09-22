Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

This is a contrast between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.