Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Ratings
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 166.31%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
