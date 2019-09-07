Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.