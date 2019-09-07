Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
