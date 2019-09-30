Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 80,774,962.74% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 271,855,479.63% -77.2% -70.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.