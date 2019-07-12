Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|18.58
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
