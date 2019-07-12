Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.58 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.