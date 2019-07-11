Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 23.04 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 75.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.