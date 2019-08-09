Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Immutep Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.