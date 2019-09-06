Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 3 of the 4 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.