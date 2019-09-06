Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 3 of the 4 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
