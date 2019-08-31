Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 13% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.