Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 76.34 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 21.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.