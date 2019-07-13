Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.