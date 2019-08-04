Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This is a contrast between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 68 281.10 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.