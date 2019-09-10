Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.66
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 380.77% and its average target price is $5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
