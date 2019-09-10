Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 380.77% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.