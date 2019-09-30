Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

We will be comparing the differences between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 80,774,962.74% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,975,778,546.71% -25.2% -24.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 83%. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.