Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
