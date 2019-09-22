Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.