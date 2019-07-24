Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparison side by side

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.