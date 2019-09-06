Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.98 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $16.2, which is potential 71.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.