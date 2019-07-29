Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 2.82% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.