Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 81,503,759.40% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,732,910,500.35% -582.6% -51.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.