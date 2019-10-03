Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|5.42M
|-0.07
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|134.32M
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|81,503,759.40%
|0%
|0%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,732,910,500.35%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
