Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 2.78 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 8.7% respectively. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.