Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|2.78
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 8.7% respectively. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
