Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 80,774,962.74% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -9.93% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.