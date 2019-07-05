Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
