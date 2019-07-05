Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.