Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 160.99% and its average price target is $19.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 90.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
