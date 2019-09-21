Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 160.99% and its average price target is $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 90.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.