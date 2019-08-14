Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.96 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average target price of $85, with potential upside of 48.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.