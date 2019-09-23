Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.42 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 389.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.