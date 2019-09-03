Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparing side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|1129.54
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 165.68%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.42%
|-1.24%
|4.43%
|0%
|19.77%
|-6.74%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.
