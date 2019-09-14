Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 130.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.