Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 31.89 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 227.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 69.5% respectively. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.