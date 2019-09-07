Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|31.89
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 227.87% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 69.5% respectively. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
