Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|6
|25.37
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 217.46% and its average target price is $12.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 14.09% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.