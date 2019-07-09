Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.37 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 217.46% and its average target price is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 14.09% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.