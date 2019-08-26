Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparison side by side

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 753.81 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 76% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 4 of the 7 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.