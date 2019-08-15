TiVo (TIVO) to pay $0.08 on Sep 19, 2019; Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (GNFT) Shorts Increased By 10.44%

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:TIVO) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. TiVo Corp’s current price of $7.37 translates into 1.09% yield. TiVo Corp’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 624,954 shares traded. TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has declined 33.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TIVO News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TIVO CORP – DUE TO BROAD RANGE OF POTENTIAL OUTCOMES FROM REVIEW OF BUSINESS, CO IS NOT PROVIDING FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR FISCAL 2018 AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – TIVO – STARZ IS ACQUIRING LICENSE TO TIVO PATENT PORTFOLIOS & OVER–TOP ASSETS OF INTELLECTUAL VENTURES PATENT PORTFOLIO UNDER TIVO/IV LICENSING DEAL; 10/04/2018 – TIVO CORP – RELATIONSHIP WITH MEDIACOM WILL EXPAND TO NEW PLATFORMS BEYOND TRADITIONAL DVR; 10/05/2018 – TIVO CORP QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.15; 24/04/2018 – TiVo Enters Intellectual Property License Agreement with Telstra; 21/04/2018 – DJ TiVo Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIVO); 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in TiVo; 06/03/2018 – TIVO CORP – SHARP AND CO EXTEND INTERACTIVE PROGRAM GUIDE DEAL TO POWER CONTENT DISCOVERY ACROSS ENTERTAINMENT DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – TIVO ENTERS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSE PACT WITH TELSTRA

Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. GNFT’s SI was 496,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 449,300 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s short sellers to cover GNFT’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 20,120 shares traded. Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company has market cap of $599.35 million. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis , as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome.

Among 2 analysts covering Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genfit has $5800 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 261.25% above currents $15.64 stock price. Genfit had 2 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.