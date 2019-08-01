TiVo (TIVO) Reaches $8.35 After 3.00% Up Move; MIRAMONT RES ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (MRRMF) SI Increased By 34.26%

The stock of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.22% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.28 million shares traded. TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has declined 33.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TIVO News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory RCC; 03/04/2018 – TIVO – STARZ IS ACQUIRING LICENSE TO TIVO PATENT PORTFOLIOS & OVER–TOP ASSETS OF INTELLECTUAL VENTURES PATENT PORTFOLIO UNDER TIVO/IV LICENSING DEAL; 10/05/2018 – TIVO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $59.0M, EST. $54.3M; 16/05/2018 – TiVo Enters Long-term IP License with Fnac Darty Group; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Tivo Says Strategic Alternatives Review Continues; 01/05/2018 – GEM™fit Proves Gender-Equal Ads and Entertainment Work Better Together; 10/05/2018 – TiVo 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in TiVo; 10/04/2018 – MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS EXTENDS LICENSING PACT WITH TIVO TO TRAThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.04 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $8.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TIVO worth $31.32 million more.

MIRAMONT RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MRRMF) had an increase of 34.26% in short interest. MRRMF’s SI was 87,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.26% from 64,800 shares previously. With 87,100 avg volume, 1 days are for MIRAMONT RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MRRMF)’s short sellers to cover MRRMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.088 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The Company’s Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising.

More notable recent TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TiVo (TIVO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TiVo (TIVO) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 Revenues Outlook Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TiVo (TIVO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tivo’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TiVo Signs Expanded IP Licensing Agreement With LG Electronics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $5.08 million. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. It currently has negative earnings. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.