TiVo (TIVO) Reaches $7.43 After 8.00% Down Move; METALLIC MINERALS COMMON SHARES (MMNGF) SI Decreased By 46.3%

The stock of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 236,952 shares traded. TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has declined 33.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TIVO News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Incorporated Buys New 2.3% Position in TiVo; 07/03/2018 – TiVo Music Metadata to Provide Select Artist Images to Google’s Music Services; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – TIVO – STARZ IS ACQUIRING LICENSE TO TIVO PATENT PORTFOLIOS & OVER–TOP ASSETS OF INTELLECTUAL VENTURES PATENT PORTFOLIO UNDER TIVO/IV LICENSING DEAL; 10/05/2018 – TIVO SAYS STRATEGIC REVIEW CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Starz Is Acquiring License to TiVo Patent Portfolios and Over-The-Top Assets of Intellectual Ventures Patent Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS EXTENDS LICENSING PACT WITH TIVO TO TRA; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Tivo Says Strategic Alternatives Review Continues; 03/04/2018 – STARZ ACQUIRING LICENSE TO TIVO PATENT PORTFOLIOS, OTT ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – TiVo Renews Intellectual Property License Deal With AlticastThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $935.17M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TIVO worth $74.81M less.

METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) had a decrease of 46.3% in short interest. MMNGF’s SI was 29,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.3% from 54,000 shares previously. With 17,300 avg volume, 2 days are for METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF)’s short sellers to cover MMNGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1511 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TiVo (TIVO) Posts Narrower Loss in Q2, Beats on Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TiVo (TIVO) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 Revenues Outlook Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TiVo (TIVO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TiVo (TIVO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TiVo Signs Expanded IP Licensing Agreement With LG Electronics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. The company has market cap of $935.17 million. The Company’s Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising.

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.78 million. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Keno Silver Project that covers an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Keno Silver Project comprises the Keno-Lightning, Silver Queen, Keno Summit, Gram, Duncan Creek, Cobalt Hill, Formo, and Keno-East properties.