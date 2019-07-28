TiVo Corporation (TIVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU). The two are both CATV Systems companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 9 1.44 N/A -2.83 0.00 Roku Inc. 73 15.40 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TiVo Corporation and Roku Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -2.4% -1.4% Roku Inc. 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Liquidity

TiVo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Roku Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Roku Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TiVo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TiVo Corporation and Roku Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Roku Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

TiVo Corporation has a 200.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. Roku Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.8 average target price and a -38.61% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TiVo Corporation is looking more favorable than Roku Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of TiVo Corporation shares and 60.8% of Roku Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of TiVo Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Roku Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -17.51% -20.39% -31.71% -34.06% -46.72% -22.42% Roku Inc. 28.37% 47.27% 66.02% 89.67% 136.09% 172%

For the past year TiVo Corporation has -22.42% weaker performance while Roku Inc. has 172% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Roku Inc. beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.