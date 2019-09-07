TiVo Corporation (TIVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

We will be contrasting the differences between TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the CATV Systems industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 8 1.47 N/A -2.90 0.00 DISH Network Corporation 35 1.23 N/A 2.94 11.51

Table 1 demonstrates TiVo Corporation and DISH Network Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3% DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

TiVo Corporation’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DISH Network Corporation has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TiVo Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, DISH Network Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. TiVo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DISH Network Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TiVo Corporation and DISH Network Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DISH Network Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively DISH Network Corporation has an average price target of $37.5, with potential upside of 5.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TiVo Corporation and DISH Network Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1% of TiVo Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are DISH Network Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6%

For the past year TiVo Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while DISH Network Corporation has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DISH Network Corporation beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.