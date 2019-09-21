TiVo Corporation (TIVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

As CATV Systems companies, TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 8 1.51 N/A -2.90 0.00 Charter Communications Inc. 383 2.08 N/A 5.66 68.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3% Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

TiVo Corporation’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Charter Communications Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TiVo Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, Charter Communications Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TiVo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charter Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Charter Communications Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Charter Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $411.33 consensus target price and a -2.15% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 76.2% respectively. 1% are TiVo Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Charter Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Charter Communications Inc. -5.93% -3.11% 3.86% 32.93% 31.13% 35.24%

For the past year TiVo Corporation had bearish trend while Charter Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Charter Communications Inc. beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.