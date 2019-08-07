TiVo Corporation (TIVO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of TiVo Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.76% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of TiVo Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.58% of all CATV Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TiVo Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.80% -12.30% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing TiVo Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TiVo Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.60 2.64

$23 is the consensus target price of TiVo Corporation, with a potential upside of 208.31%. As a group, CATV Systems companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that TiVo Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TiVo Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year TiVo Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while TiVo Corporation’s competitors have 37.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TiVo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, TiVo Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.17 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. TiVo Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TiVo Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

TiVo Corporation has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TiVo Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TiVo Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TiVo Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.